TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $109,802.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.37. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
