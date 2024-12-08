TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $109,802.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.37. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.