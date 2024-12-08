Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 225.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,750 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,950 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Transocean worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,576.53. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This represents a 1.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Stock Down 3.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Transocean

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.