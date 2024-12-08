Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 73,200 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 206.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.4 %

IQVIA stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.