Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $25.25 Million Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.25% of Novavax worth $25,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVAX. State Street Corp raised its position in Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,772 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.0% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,322,000 after buying an additional 1,544,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $14,055,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 940.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 1,043,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Novavax by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after buying an additional 517,727 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.94 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

