Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.95% of Guardant Health worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,282.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,482 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 1,059,104 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,973,000 after buying an additional 309,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 63.8% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 620,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $86,590.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,648 shares in the company, valued at $228,675.20. This represents a 27.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

