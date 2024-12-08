Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 224,500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $21,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,804 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 111,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CRH by 51.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.

CRH Stock Up 0.2 %

CRH opened at $103.00 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.