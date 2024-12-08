United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 20th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

