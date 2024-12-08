United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.10. 28,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 40,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
United Homes Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
United Homes Group Company Profile
United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.
