United Services Automobile Association Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $58.31 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.48.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,741,500 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

