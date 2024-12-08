United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.15 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

