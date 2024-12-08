United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

