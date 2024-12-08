United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,822,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 51.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

