Urban Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,309 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VNQI stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

