USDS (USDS) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

USDS (USDS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One USDS token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDS has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDS has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and $3.75 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 5,277,450,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. The official website for USDS is sky.money.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 5,310,328,950.1434791. The last known price of USDS is 0.99580241 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,311,717.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

