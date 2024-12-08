Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

