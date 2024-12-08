Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,395,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,043 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $114,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

