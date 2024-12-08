Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

