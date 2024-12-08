Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Pacific Center for Financial Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,895,000. Miramar Fiduciary Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $277,823,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,087,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $302.45 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $226.71 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.30 and its 200 day moving average is $277.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

