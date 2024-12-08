Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

