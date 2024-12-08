Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $261.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $207.00. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.