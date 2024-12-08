Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 43,447 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,447 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75.

CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

