Verum Coin (VERUM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.16 Billion

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Verum Coin has a market cap of $4.16 billion and $631,550.92 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Verum Coin token can now be bought for $1,095.71 or 0.01098500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99,184.55 or 0.99437478 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,803.19 or 0.99055147 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin Profile

Verum Coin’s launch date was March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 4,559,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,350 tokens. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info.

Verum Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 4,559,450 with 93,405 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 1,089.66649433 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $649,477.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

