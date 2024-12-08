VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,292,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,771,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period.

Shares of USTB opened at $50.60 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

