Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 145.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Visteon worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 174.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.