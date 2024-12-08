Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.11. 4,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 5,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Vivendi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Vivendi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.