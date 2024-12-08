Volcon, Inc. Terminates Supplier Agreements and Appoints New Board Member** **

**

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) recently announced the termination of key supplier agreements and the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors.

Get alerts:

On December 6, 2024, Volcon, Inc. finalized a Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release with GLV Ventures, leading to the termination of Supplier Agreements dated March 11, 2022, May 29, 2022, and August 11, 2022. The termination agreement included an indemnification clause for outstanding vendor payables, along with a termination fee of $125,000 per month for a period of twenty-two months.

In a separate development, on December 5, 2024, the company’s Board of Directors appointed Orn Olason as an independent member of the Board. Orn Olason will be participating in the standard compensation program for non-employee directors, which includes an annual cash fee of $50,000. Additionally, Olason will receive an option to purchase shares of the company’s common stock valued at $100,000, with vesting over one year, pending shareholder approval of an increase in shares under the Volcon 2021 Stock Plan.

These recent actions are part of Volcon, Inc.’s strategic realignment efforts as it navigates operational changes and reinforces its corporate governance structure.

Investors and analysts are keen to see how the company continues to adapt in response to these recent developments and the potential impact on its future operations.

This news comes as Volcon, Inc. strives to maintain transparency and efficiency in its business operations and governance. Investors and stakeholders will be monitoring the company’s progress following these changes.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Volcon’s 8K filing here.

Volcon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Featured Stories