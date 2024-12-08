Vow Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Vow has a market cap of $38.00 million and approximately $331,445.12 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99,586.25 or 0.99454111 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,904.05 or 0.98772821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vow Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 820,443,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

