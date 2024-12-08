Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,352,180. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,507.55. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock worth $570,820,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

WMT opened at $95.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

