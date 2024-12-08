WAX Price Hits $0.0635 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $231.22 million and approximately $22.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,687.12 or 0.99680704 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,507.54 or 0.99501136 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,296,598,825 coins and its circulating supply is 3,639,738,897 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,296,361,569.27136993 with 3,639,501,643.78879452 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06211962 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $26,225,942.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

