Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.36 and last traded at $79.15. Approximately 166,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 900,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 50.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 74.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 238.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

