Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 150.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.49. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.66 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Azenta’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Azenta news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $69,669.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,702.72. The trade was a 6.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Cornog bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,298. This represents a 554.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,018 shares of company stock valued at $126,689. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

