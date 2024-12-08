Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 91,612 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CELH opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.