Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.41 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.5% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,943,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,195,000 after purchasing an additional 776,277 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after acquiring an additional 450,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,516,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 201,843 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 879,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 348,154 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WERN opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $745.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

