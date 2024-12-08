Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.53 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $3,269,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after buying an additional 469,108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 116.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %

CARR stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.