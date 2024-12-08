Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica
In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.