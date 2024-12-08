Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 196.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 533.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 99.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

