Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,666 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $2,411,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4,739.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 196,201 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $646.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VREX shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

