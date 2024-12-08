Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $423,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 589,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 165,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,149,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.