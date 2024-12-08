Welltower Inc. Announces Resignation of Board Member Diana W. Reid

On December 3, 2024, Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) reported in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Diana W. Reid has resigned from the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Reid’s departure is not linked to any disagreements with the Company regarding its operations, policies, or practices but is due to her new role as the chief executive officer of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).
The Board of Welltower expressed gratitude for Diana W. Reid’s valuable contributions during her tenure. With Ms. Reid’s resignation, the Board has been downsized to nine directors.
Welltower Inc. is a Delaware-based company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WELL. The Company has guaranteed 4.800% Notes due 2028 issued by Welltower OP LLC under the symbol WELL/28, and 4.500% Notes due 2034 issued by Welltower OP LLC under the symbol WELL/34.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
