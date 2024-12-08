Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,958 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 65,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wix.com by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $219.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $229.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

