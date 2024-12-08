Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $0.25 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WKHS opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 149,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

