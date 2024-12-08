World Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,130 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

