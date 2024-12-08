Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.57 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

