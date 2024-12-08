Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 51,003 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,003 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11,263.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

