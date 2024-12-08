XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 5,143 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 116,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 408,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
LNW stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.
