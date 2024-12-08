XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 93.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after buying an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

