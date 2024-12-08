XTX Topco Ltd Invests $2.25 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Roblox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $1,279,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

