XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 14,096 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 478.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

