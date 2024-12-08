Zacks Investment Management Invests $15.15 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

