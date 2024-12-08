Zacks Investment Management Purchases 14,041 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE ELF opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.52. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

